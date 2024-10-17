UGC NET June 2024 Result Out, 53,694 Candidates Qualified For Assistant Professor Posts

UGC NET June 2024 Result Out: UGC NET June Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for June 2024 on Thursday evening. Those who took the exam can access their results on the official website. Out of 1,121,225 registered students, 684,224 appeared for the exam at various centres nationwide. A total of 4,970 students have qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), while 53,694 candidates for assistant professor posts, and 1,12,070 candidates for PhD admissions.

The UGC NET June 2024 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam covered 83 subjects over 11 days, from August 21 to September 5, across 21 shifts in 280 cities nationwide, with a total of 11,21,225 candidates.

Among the 11,21,225 registered candidates, 4,85,578 were male, 6,35,588 were female, and 59 identified as third gender.

To ensure transparency, the question paper, provisional answer keys, and candidates' recorded responses were made available on the NTA website, from September 7 to 14 in two phases. Challenges submitted by candidates were reviewed by experts, and the final results were prepared based on the finalised answer keys.