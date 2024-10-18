UGC NET June 2024 Results Out, What's Next For Those Who Didn't Qualify

UGC NET June 2024 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday evening released the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) for the June 2024 session. A total of 53,694 candidates qualified for assistant professor positions, 1,12,070 for PhD admissions, and 4,970 candidates for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF). Those who appeared in the examination can access their results on the official website. To view and download their scorecards, they need to log in using their application number and date of birth. The examination was conducted from August 21 to September 5 at various centres nationwide.

For those who did not qualify for the UGC NET, there are still several avenues to consider. Here are some alternative options:

Explore Other Entrance Exams

Candidates who did not pass the UGC NET can consider taking other entrance exams for teaching positions. The State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) is an option that allows candidates to become lecturers at state universities. Additionally, exams like the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) are available for aspiring educators.

Opportunities In Private Universities And Colleges

Many private universities and colleges do not require UGC NET qualifications for teaching roles. Candidates should consider applying to these institutions and regularly check their websites for job openings.

Pursue Government Job Opportunities

Numerous positions are available that require only a graduate degree. Candidates can also consider other competitive exams, such as those conducted by UPSC or SSC, for various government roles.

Consider A Change In Field

Another option for candidates is to explore a change in their professional stream. The corporate sector offers various opportunities that may align with their educational background. Candidates can choose a field related to their degree and build a career in that direction.