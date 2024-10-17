UGC NET June 2024 Result To Be Announced On October 18, Says Exam Body

UGC NET June Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today that the results of the June 2024 University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) will be declared on October 18. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official website. The exams were conducted from August 21 to September 4, with over 9 lakh candidates taking the exam at various centres nationwide. The final answer keys have already been released.

Marking Scheme

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks, and no marks are deducted for incorrect answers.

In cases where a question is found to be incorrect or ambiguous, only those who attempted it and selected one of the correct answers will be awarded marks.

If a question is dropped, two marks will be given to those who attempted it.

UGC NET 2024 Results: What's Next For Qualified Candidates?

Qualified candidates will be eligible for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or PhD admissions under category-2 and category-3.

JRF-qualified individuals will proceed to interviews for PhD admission, as mandated by the UGC.

Candidates qualified under category-2 and category-3 will not need to clear university-specific PhD entrance exams.

PhD admissions for these candidates will be based on 70% of the UGC NET score and 30% on performance in the interview or viva voce conducted by the respective university.

UGC NET scores will remain valid for PhD admissions for one year from the date of result declaration.

UGC NET 2024 Reservation Policy: