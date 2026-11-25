UGC NET 2026 City Slip Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the advance intimation of examination city for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 candidates today. In a social media post on X, the NTA had announced that the city intimation slips will be released by November 25, 2026. Candidates will be able to access their exam city information from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Earlier, the city slip was expected on November 23, 2026, based on an official announcement, also noting that the UGC NET December 2026 admit card download window will open from December 7, 2026.
Revised Exam Dates
In the clarification issued on October 16, the exam body had also announced the new exam dates for the UGC NET December 2026 candidates. As per the revised schedule, the UGC NET exams will be held from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026.
How To Check UGC NET December 2026 Exam City
UGC NET aspirants can follow the steps given below to check the exam city slip.
- Visit the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Go to the Candidate Activity or Latest News section on the homepage
- Click the link for the UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password)
- Complete the security captcha and submit
- View the slip on screen, check your details, and download a copy for your records
Candidates can use this information to plan their accommodation and travel well in advance for the examination day.
The UGC NET exam will determine eligibility of a candidate for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or admission to PhD programmes. The examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On UGC NET December 2026 City Slip, Admit Card
UGC NET 2026 City Slip LIVE: Exam Pattern Explained
The test paper will comprise two sections, both consisting of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi only, except for language papers.
UGC NET December 2026 Live Updates: Steps To Check Exam City Slip
Check steps to download the UGC NET December 2026 exam city slip below.
- Visit the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Go to the Candidate Activity section on the homepage
- Click on the link indicating 'UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip'
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password)
- Complete the security captcha and submit
- View the slip on screen, check your details, and download a copy for your records
UGC NET December 2026 Live Updates: How To Use Exam City Slip
UGC NET December 2026 candidates can use this advance intimation to plan their travel and accommodation for the examination day.
UGC NET 2026 City Slip LIVE: Exam Dates
According to the official schedule, the UGC NET exams will be held from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026.
UGC NET 2026 City Slip LIVE: Exam City Details To Be Out Today
The National Testing Agency is expected to issue the UGC NET December 2026 advance intimation of examination city today, November 25, as per an official announcement.