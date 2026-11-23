UGC NET 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the advance intimation of examination city for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 candidates. Earlier in an official announcement, the NTA noted that the advance intimation of examination city will be issued from November 23, 2026, and the UGC NET December 2026 admit card download window will open from December 7, 2026.

In the clarification issued on October 16, the exam body had also announced the new exam dates for the UGC NET December 2026 candidates. As per the revised schedule, the UGC NET exams will be held from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026.

How To Check UGC NET December 2026 Exam City

UGC NET aspirants can follow the steps given below to check the exam city slip.

Visit the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in Go to the Candidate Activity or Latest News section on the homepage Click the link for the UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (or Password) Complete the security captcha and submit View the slip on screen, check your details, and download a copy for your records

Candidates can use this information to plan their accommodation and travel well in advance for the examination day.

READ MORE | UGC NET December 2026: Check Exam Dates For History, Sociology, English And More

The UGC NET exam will determine eligibility of a candidate for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or admission to PhD programmes. The examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.