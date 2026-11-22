UGC NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) 2026 for the December session from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026. According to official information, the testing agency will conduct the eligibility test in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier, the NTA had noted that the advance intimation of examination city will be issued from November 23, 2026, and the UGC NET December 2026 admit card download window will open from December 7, 2026.

UGC NET 2026: Subject-Wise Exam Schedule

Applicants can check subject-wise schedules for some of the papers below.

December 14, 2026

Shift 1: History, Comparative Literature

Shift 2: Computer Science and Applications

December 15, 2026

Shift 1: Public Administration, Social Work, Education

Shift 2: Psychology, Physical Education

December 16, 2026

Shift 1: Political Science

Shift 2: Commerce, Linguistics

December 17, 2026

Shift 1: English

Shift 2: Geography

December 18, 2026

Shift 1: Hindi

Shift 2: Mass Communication and Journalism, Law, Philosophy, Women Studies

December 21, 2026

Shift 1: Economics, Environmental Studies, Anthropology

Shift 2: Sociology

Registered candidates can check the complete subject-wise schedule from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency reiterated that applicants are not allowed to carry geometry boxes, stationary material, calculators, mobile phones, or wear watches inside the examination hall.

The UGC NET exam will determine eligibility of a candidate for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or admission to PhD programmes. The examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.