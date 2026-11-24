UGC NET 2026 December Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the revised release date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 city intimation slip. Now the advance exam city slip will be released by November 25, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their city slip through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The city slip is an important document for candidates as it informs them about the city where their examination centre is located. The release of the exam city slip helps applicants to plan their travel arrangements and accommodation in advance.

The UGC NET December 2026 admit card will be issued by the exam-conducting body on December 7. Candidates must note that the UGC NET city slip is not an admit card.

How to Check UGC NET 2026 City Intimation Slip

Applicants can follow the steps below to check the exam city slip

Step 1: Go to the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, go to the Candidate Activity section.

Step 3: Under this section, click on the UGC NET 2026 December City Intimation Slip.

Step 4: Once the link is clicked upon, enter application number and password in the designated spaces.

Step 5: Submit the details.

Step 6: The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen, verify the details and download it for future reference.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and 21, 2026. The paper will be held in two shifts, the morning shift will run from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA Helpline Numbers

In case of any queries or doubts regarding the UGC NET December 2026 exam, candidates can contact the NTA through its official helpline numbers given below:

NTA helpline number: 011-40759000/011-69227700

Timings: 8 am to 10 pm

Toll free number: 1800 180 4747 (24x7)

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for upcoming exam updates and announcements.