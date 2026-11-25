BPSC Chairperson: Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, a 1992-batch IAS officer who previously held the responsibility for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) as an additional charge, has now been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Commission. The Governor of Bihar has made this appointment under Article 316 of the Constitution of India. She will assume the role of Chairperson effective November 29, 2026. Prior to this, she had been entrusted with the additional charge of the BPSC Chairperson following the departure of the then-Chairperson, Parmar Ravi Manubhai, on leave.

According to the issued notification, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah will take voluntary retirement (VRS) on November 28, 2026. Her appointment will come into effect the following day, November 29. It is noteworthy that while she was originally scheduled to retire on May 31, 2027, she applied for voluntary retirement ahead of that date.

Tenure

In accordance with Article 316(2) of the Constitution, her tenure as the BPSC Chairperson will last for six years or until she reaches the age of 62, whichever comes first.

1992-Batch IAS Officer Of Bihar Cadre

Bamhrah is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre. Originally from Maharashtra, she was born in 1967. She holds an MPhil in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. Additionally, she has earned a postgraduate diploma in International Law and a Master's degree in International Business from Duke University in the United States. She also holds master's degrees in Political Science and Industrial Development.

Key Responsibilities, Administrative Service Recap

Throughout her administrative career, Bamhrah has served in various significant positions in Bihar. She has held roles such as Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Advisor, Secretary, Managing Director, Director, Chief Vigilance Officer, and District Collector and Magistrate. She has also served as the Managing Director (MD) of the Women and Child Development Corporation.

Made Headlines For Her Remarks On Sanitary Pads

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah made headlines in 2022 due to a statement she made. During an interaction with ninth and tenth-grade students at the 'Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar' (Empowered Daughter, Prosperous Bihar) event in Patna, a student asked her: if the government provides uniforms and scholarships, why cannot it also provide sanitary pads, which cost 20-30 rupees, for free?

In response, Harjot Kaur remarked that if the government were to provide sanitary pads, there would soon be demands for free jeans, trousers, and shoes as well. Alluding to family planning, she further added that, by that logic, the government would eventually have to provide contraceptives for free too. Her statement sparked significant controversy and drew widespread criticism. She later expressed regret over her remarks.