'Love And Compassion' Part Of Life Skill Curriculum Developed By UGC

'Love and Compassion' are a part of Life Skill curriculum developed by UGC

As part of its Quality Mandate initiative, University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to introduce Life Skills curriculum in non-technical undergraduate education. In Life Skill education class, students would study topics such as 'Effective use of Social Media', 'Social and cultural Etiquette', 'Ethics and Integrity', 'Love and Compassion' etc.

UGC has developed the curriculum for Life Skills (Jeevan Kaushal) which is available on the UGC website. The proposed curriculum is only suggestive in nature.

The curriculum consists of four courses - Communication skills, Professional skills, Leadership and Management skills, and Universal Human Value.

As part of Communication skills course, students would learn skills such as writing, reading, and listening skills. The course will also cover digital literacy, social media, and non-verbal communication.

Professional Skills course includes career skills and team skills such as resume writing, interview, group discussion, presentation, and internal communication skills.

As part of Leadership and Management Skills course, students would learn skills such as leadership skills, managerial skills, design thinking, ethics and integrity etc.

The Universal Human Value course will touch upon topics such as love, compassion, and empathy, truth, non-violence, righteousness, peace, renunciation etc.

There are additional practical modules and a faculty or institute is free to choose any or some of the practical modules based on the requirement of the students. These additional modules cover topics such as emotional well-being, yoga, and gratitude.

UGC has also prescribed reading list for each module, and has recommended assessment methods for each course. The assessment methods are a mix of MCQ tests, presentations, self-assessment etc.

