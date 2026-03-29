UGC Flags Rajasthan-Based Institute As Fake University, Full List Here

UGC Fake Universities: The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has added a Rajasthan-based institute to its list of fake universities.

The Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Alwar (Rajasthan), has been declared fake. It is not recognised by the UGC and is not authorised to award any undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) degrees.

"This has come to the notice of the UGC that Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), is awarding degrees in violation of the UGC Act, 1956. The UGC has included its name in the list of fake universities.

It is informed that Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, District Alwar (Rajasthan), is neither recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) nor Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Hence, it is not entitled to award any UG/PG degree. Any degree awarded by this institute so far is not valid for higher education or government employment purposes," the notice said.

Degrees issued by this self-styled institution are not valid for higher education or government employment. The commission has advised students, parents, and the public not to take admission in such institutions.

State-Wise List Of Institutions Declared Fake (As on March 2026)

Andhra Pradesh (2)

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

National Institute of Management Solution

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Haryana

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur

Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode

St John's University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

West Bengal