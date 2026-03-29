UGC Flags Rajasthan-Based Institute As Fake University, Full List Here

UGC Fake Universities: The University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has added a Rajasthan-based institute to its list of fake universities.
The Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Alwar (Rajasthan), has been declared fake. It is not recognised by the UGC and is not authorised to award any undergraduate (UG) or postgraduate (PG) degrees.
"This has come to the notice of the UGC that Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Mansa Chowk, Bhiwadi, District Alwar (Rajasthan), is awarding degrees in violation of the UGC Act, 1956. The UGC has included its name in the list of fake universities.
It is informed that Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, District Alwar (Rajasthan), is neither recognised by the UGC under Section 2(f) nor Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. Hence, it is not entitled to award any UG/PG degree. Any degree awarded by this institute so far is not valid for higher education or government employment purposes," the notice said.
Degrees issued by this self-styled institution are not valid for higher education or government employment. The commission has advised students, parents, and the public not to take admission in such institutions.
State-Wise List Of Institutions Declared Fake (As on March 2026)
Andhra Pradesh (2)
- Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
- Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
Arunachal Pradesh
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Delhi
- World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
- Institute of Management and Engineering
- All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
- Commercial University Ltd.
- United Nations University
- Vocational University
- ADR-Centric Juridical University
- Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
- Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
- Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
- National Institute of Management Solution
- Mountain Institute of Management & Technology
Haryana
- Magic & Art University, Faridabad
Jharkhand
- Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Karnataka
- Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
- Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru
Kerala
- International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode
- St John's University
Maharashtra
- Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
- National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur
Puducherry
- Usha Latchumanan College of Education
- Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Rajasthan
- Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi
Uttar Pradesh
- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
- Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
- Mahamaya Technical University, Noida
West Bengal
- Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
- Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata