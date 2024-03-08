UCEED 2024: Results For Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design Out

IIT Bombay has released the results for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Candidates who appeared in the exam on January 21, can check their results on the official website. The scorecards will be available for downloading from March 11, 2024.

The score of the UCEED is used for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED score card for admissions to their BDes programme. Scores from the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) are eligible to apply for the MDes and PhD programmes in various institutes.

Schedule for admission to BDes programme:

The submission of online application for BDes programme will start on March 14 and continue till March 31, 2024.

The first round for the allotment of seats will begin on April 10, 2024. The Round 2 for the allotment of seats will begin on May 10, 2024 while Round 3 will start on June 10, 2024.

The UCEED-CEED office, IIT Bombay does not provide information about the criteria for postgraduate admission and award of scholarship/assistance at different institutes. Candidates can check the information on the official websites of the respective institutes.