Counselling Begins For Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has started the counselling process for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Those who qualified the exam can visit the official website of the IIT Bombay for details about the process. The deadline for the counselling session will close on March 31, 2025.

The exam is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses at IITs and other participating institutes.

The result of the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 was announced on March 5. According to the official schedule, the UCEED 2025 scorecard were available for downloading from March 10. The deadline to download the 2025 scorecard is June 11. The scorecard for the UCEED 2025 will remain valid for one year.

IIT Bombay will assign ranks to qualified candidates based on their total marks. The final rank list will consider scores from both Part A and Part B of the exam. The rank list will also specify the minimum marks needed in each section and the overall cut-off score.

The UCEED 2025 examination was held on January 19, 2925, in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

The application fees for counselling of BDes admission for applicants of all categories and genders is Rs 4,000 (Rupees Four Thousand only). As per the official website, the fee is non-refundable and nontransferable.

