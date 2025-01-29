CEED, UCEED Final Answer Key 2025 Released, Check Details

CEED, UCEED Final Answer Key 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 exams.

Registered candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED, UCEED 2025 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the answer key link available on the homepage of the respective exam

Step 3. A new page will open on the screen

Step 4. The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

The UCEED 2025 exam was conducted on January 19, 2025, from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED scorecard for admissions to their BDes programmes. IIT Bombay is the organising institute responsible for conducting UCEED 2025.

CEED, on the other hand, is a national-level entrance test for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur, as well as PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

The UCEED 2025 score is valid only for admission to programmes in the academic year 2025-2026. The exam is conducted for a duration of three hours at test centres. The exam is held in two parts: Part-A is computer-based, and Part-B comprises sketching-related questions that must be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for candidates to attempt both parts within the given time.