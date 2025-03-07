Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design Result Out, Check Details

UCEED 2025 Result Out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Those who qualified will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses at IITs and other participating institutes. The results were declared around midnight on Thursday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, using their login credentials, such as their email ID and password.

According to the official schedule, the UCEED 2025 scorecards will be available for download starting March 10. The deadline to download the 2025 scorecard is June 11.

UCEED 2025 Result and Counselling Details: Key Information For Candidates

The scorecard for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2025 will remain valid for one year. The UCEED 2025 result will contain key details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, qualifyinq status, section-wise marks, and overall rank. The result of the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 was announced on March 5, and candidates can access it by visiting the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Rank List Criteria For UCEED 2025

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will assign ranks to qualified candidates based on their total marks. The final rank list will consider scores from both Part A and Part B of the exam. Candidates can view their provisional category-wise ranks through the official UCEED 2025 result portal. The rank list will also specify the minimum marks needed in each section and the overall cut-off score.

Steps To Check UCEED 2025 Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their UCEED 2025 results:

Visit the official UCEED website, uceed.iitb.in.

Select the 'UCEED Result 2025' link.

Log in using the registered email ID and password.

Click on 'Submit' button to proceed.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out for admission process.

UCEED 2025 Counselling Schedule

Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the UCEED 2025 counselling process, with registration scheduled from March 14 to March 31.

Below are the important dates for the counselling and seat allotment process:

Registration and seat Allotment Begins March 14

Deadline for counselling Registration March 31

Round 1 Seat Allotment April 21

Round 2 Seat Allotment May 19

Round 3 Seat Allotment June 10

Round 4 Seat Allotment June 24

Round 5 Seat Allotment July 3

Payment Of Seat Acceptance Fee And Confirmation

Counselling Round Payment and Acceptance Dates

Round 1 April 21 to 29

Round 2 May 19 to 27

Round 3 June 10 to 14

Round 4 June 24 to 28

Round 5 July 3 to 9

Candidates are advised to complete all necessary formalities within the given deadlines to secure their seats. For more details, visit the official UCEED website.