Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design Result Out, Check Details

UCEED 2025 Result Out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the results of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Those who qualified will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) courses at IITs and other participating institutes. The results were declared around midnight on Thursday. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in, using their login credentials, such as their email ID and password.
According to the official schedule, the UCEED 2025 scorecards will be available for download starting March 10. The deadline to download the 2025 scorecard is June 11.
UCEED 2025 Result and Counselling Details: Key Information For Candidates
The scorecard for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2025 will remain valid for one year. The UCEED 2025 result will contain key details, such as the candidate's name, roll number, qualifyinq status, section-wise marks, and overall rank. The result of the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2025 was announced on March 5, and candidates can access it by visiting the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
Rank List Criteria For UCEED 2025
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will assign ranks to qualified candidates based on their total marks. The final rank list will consider scores from both Part A and Part B of the exam. Candidates can view their provisional category-wise ranks through the official UCEED 2025 result portal. The rank list will also specify the minimum marks needed in each section and the overall cut-off score.
Steps To Check UCEED 2025 Result
Candidates can follow these steps to access their UCEED 2025 results:
- Visit the official UCEED website, uceed.iitb.in.
- Select the 'UCEED Result 2025' link.
- Log in using the registered email ID and password.
- Click on 'Submit' button to proceed.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a print out for admission process.
UCEED 2025 Counselling Schedule
Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the UCEED 2025 counselling process, with registration scheduled from March 14 to March 31.
Below are the important dates for the counselling and seat allotment process:
- Registration and seat Allotment Begins March 14
- Deadline for counselling Registration March 31
- Round 1 Seat Allotment April 21
- Round 2 Seat Allotment May 19
- Round 3 Seat Allotment June 10
- Round 4 Seat Allotment June 24
- Round 5 Seat Allotment July 3
Payment Of Seat Acceptance Fee And Confirmation
Counselling Round Payment and Acceptance Dates
- Round 1 April 21 to 29
- Round 2 May 19 to 27
- Round 3 June 10 to 14
- Round 4 June 24 to 28
- Round 5 July 3 to 9
Candidates are advised to complete all necessary formalities within the given deadlines to secure their seats. For more details, visit the official UCEED website.