UCEED 2025: Admit Cards Released For Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam For Design

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the admit cards for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their login credentials for downloading the cards.

An official notification on the website reads, "Candidates can download their admit cards by logging into their candidate portal and it will be available for downloading till January, 19 2025. Please note that the last date for rectification of discrepancies in the Admit Card is January 09, 2025, 05:00 pm."

The UCEED 2025 exam is scheduled for January 19, 2025, from 9am to 12 noon.

UCEED is conducted for admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IIITDM Jabalpur. Many other institutes also recognise the UCEED scorecard for admissions to their BDes programmes. IIT Bombay is the organising institute responsible for conducting UCEED 2025.

CEED-qualified students are eligible to apply for MDes and PhD programmes at various institutes. The CEED 2025 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of the result declaration.

The UCEED 2025 score is valid only for admission to programmes in the academic year 2025-2026. The exam is conducted for a duration of three hours at test centres. The exam is held in two parts: Part-A is computer-based, and Part-B comprises sketching-related questions that must be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for candidates to attempt both parts within the given time.