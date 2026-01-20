Advertisement

IIT Bombay Releases Draft Answer Keys For UCEED And Design Entrance 2026

IIT Bombay has released draft answer keys and question papers for UCEED and CEED 2026 on their official websites.

Candidates Can Access UCEED And CEED 2026 Draft Keys Online
  • IIT Bombay released draft answer keys and question papers for UCEED and CEED 2026 exams
  • UCEED and CEED 2026 exams were conducted on 18 January 2026 across various centres
  • Exams are for admission to BDes, MDes, and PhD programmes in design fields
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has released draft answer keys and question papers for Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED). Candidates can access it from the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/ and uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026/.

UCEED and CEED 2026 examinations were held on 18 January 2026 at the examination centres. These examinations are conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design, Master of Design and Doctor of Philosophy programmes.

The entrance examination was held in two parts. Part A consisted of objective-based questions with numerical answer type, multiple choice and multiple selection questions. Part B of UCEED tested drawing and design ability, while Part B of CEED assessed drawing and writing skills.

Candidates who want to raise objection or question on the question paper or draft answer key can submit it online. Objections will be accepted through the candidate login portal only. The last date for submission of comments is 22 January 2026.

