TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: Option Entry Process Begins Today

TS EAMCET counselling 2019: Option entry process will begin today online

​TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: TS EAMCET 2019 option entry process will begin today. The process was expected to begin on July 4 and conclude today but was delayed and will begin today. After TS EAMCET option entry process, students will be allowed to freeze their options in the online form. Based on the options entered by students and availability of seats, provisional seat allotment result will be published.

After certificate verification for TS EAMCET counselling, students would have received a login id on their registered mobile numbers. This login id will be required at the time of option entry by students.

For TS EAMCET option entry, students should download the list of colleges / branches / districts from the website, tseamcet.nic.in. Take the printout of Manual Option Entry Form from the website. Prepare the Manual Option Entry Form as per your preference duly writing institution code, branch code and district code. This will ease the option entry process and help avoid mistakes and save time while entering web options.

The candidates can exercise options from Home / Internet Centre / Help Line Center (HLC). In case a candidate is exercising options from Internet Centre, make sure that proper logout is done after saving the options to avoid manipulation of the password by the Internet Centre person.

Generate the login Password by clicking on Candidates Registration link in the website. After successful password generation, Login with the details under the link Candidates Login and enter OTP as received in registered Mobile Number.

Refer the Manual Option Entry Form prepared by you and enter the options in the TS EAMCET Counselling website. Candidates are advised to exercise options carefully in the order of priority. The order of priority of options is the important criteria in securing the seat.

Candidate has to exercise as many options as possible to avoid disappointment of not getting a seat. Candidate can exercise and modify the options any number of times within the scheduled dates.

After completing the option entry process satisfactorily, take a printout of final options saved for reference.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability