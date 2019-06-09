TS EAMCET Result 2019 Today. Direct Results' Link Here

TS EAMCET result: The entrance results will be announced on eamcet.tsche.ac.in and manabadi.com

TS EAMCET result 2019: TS CHE is all set to release the TS EAMCET results today for candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination in Telangana soon. The official website of TS EAMCET is not responding now and it is expected that the results will be released anytime soon. According to reports, the TS EAMCET result is also expected to be released on third party website, manabadi.com. A TS EAMCET result link has been activated on manabadi and NDTV could not confirm from the official sources whether the results results are out or not as of 1.05 pm (June 9, 2019 Sunday). The results will be released on the official website of the entrance exam, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

An official from the TSCHE has in the morning confirmed to NDTV that the TS EAMCET results will be released by evening today.

TS EAMCET Result 2019: Direct link

TS EAMCET results can be accessed from the direct link provided here:

TS EAMCET results 2019 direct link

Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE has already released the preliminary answer key. The TS EAMCET result will be released after resolving all the objections received over the master question paper and preliminary answer key.

TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineer, agriculture and medical (pharmacy, veterinary etc.) programmes.

TSCHE will notify counselling schedule soon after result declaration.

The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET 2019 would be released in the Information Booklet for Counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education.

