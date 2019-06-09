TS EAMCET Result 2019 Soon @ Eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Here's How To Check

TS EAMCET 2019 result will be published today on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET result 2019: TSCHE will release the TS EAMCET result today. According to an official, the TS EAMCET result for admission to various technical courses in Telangana state will be released today by the evening. Contrary to the reports which suggested that the TS EAMCET results would be released by the end of next week, the candidates can now check the results this week itself. TS EAMCET or Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University or JNTU, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the state level higher education authority which organises entrance tests for admission to various technical and professional courses in the state. TS EAMCET results will be released on the official website of the entrance exam, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Before the TS EAMCET results, TSCHE had earlier released the TS EAMCET preliminary answer keys on May 10 and candidates were allowed to submit objection on the answer key till May 13.

Neighboring state Andhra Pradesh announced the EAMCET results on June 4. According to reports, the results are also expected on third party portal manabadi.com.

TS EAMCET Result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your TS EAMCET results from the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET results and rank link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, login with your exam registration details

Step 4: After submitting the details, check your TS EAMCET results from next page.

TSCHE will release the counselling schedule soon after the results are announced.

The TS EAMCET result and merit list will be drawn on the basis of the final answer key which will be prepared after resolution of the objections received on preliminary answer key.

TS EAMCET 2019 is organised for admission to B.Tech. and Pharm.D. courses offered at institutes in the state.

The marks of the candidates who have appeared in the TS EAMCET exam will be normalized.

"The main aim of the Normalization is to ensure that no student gets advantage/disadvantage due to multiple sessions. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale," according to the official notification.

The TS EAMCET ranks for the candidates who qualify in the exam will be prepared on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the Normalized marks secured in TS EAMCET 2019 and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.

