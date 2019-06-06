TS EAMCET 2019 Result Expected Next Week

TS EAMCET results are expected some time next week

TS EAMCET result is expected next week. Though an official confirmation is awaited, it is expected that the TS EAMCET results would be released by the end of next week. The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to B.Tech. and Pharm.D. courses offered at institutes in the Telangana state.

TS EAMCET preliminary answer keys were released on May 10 and candidates were allowed to submit objection on the answer key till May 13. The TS EAMCET result and merit list will be drawn on the basis of the final answer key which will be prepared after resolution of the objections received on preliminary answer key.

The marks of the candidates who have appeared in the TS EAMCET exam will be normalized.

The official notification for TS EAMCET says, "The main aim of the Normalization is to ensure that no student gets advantage/disadvantage due to multiple sessions. The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale."

TS EAMCET scores will be normalized according to the formula given below:

The TS EAMCET ranks for the candidates who qualify in the exam will be prepared on the basis of combined score obtained by giving 75% weightage to the Normalized marks secured in TS EAMCET 2019 and 25% weightage to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects namely Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry of the qualifying examination.

