TS EAMCET 2019 Answer Key Released On Official Website

TS EAMCET answer key released on the official website

TS EAMCET 2019 answer keys have been released. The preliminary answer keys are available on the official website for TS EAMCET. Along with the TS EAMCET answer keys, response sheet for candidates and master question paper has also been released. Candidates can download the answer keys from the website and in case of any discrepancy or error in the question paper or the answer key, candidates can submit their objection through the link provided on the website.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test or TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website for TS EAMCET.

Step two: Click on the link provided for Master Question Paper and Answer Key.

Step three: Click on the answer key link provided for the date on which you appeared for the exam.

Step four: A pdf will open. Download and go through the answer key.

TS EAMCET for Engineering courses was conducted on May 3, May 4, and May 6 and TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical courses was conducted on May 8 and May 9, 2019.

To download the candidate response sheet, candidates will need their registration number, EAMCET hall ticket number, and date of birth to login.

Candidates can access the link to submit to objection from the official website as well. While submitting objection on the TS EAMCET answer key, candidates should keep the following in mind:

1) The candidate has to map the "Question id."(10 digits) from his "Response Sheet" against the "Question id."(10 digits) of the "Master Question Paper" for a given day and a given session. Raise the Objection(s) corresponding to the options given in the "Master Question Paper" only. For example, if the Question id. is '1234567891' in the candidate's Response Sheet, then the option of same Question id. i.e., '1234567891' of the Master Question Paper should be considered for the purpose of raising Objection.

2) The candidate can raise objection(s) on any number of question(s) but only "ONCE". Hence, the candidate is advised to list out all the Objection(s) along with justification before raising objection(s) ONLINE by visiting the "Objections on Preliminary key" on the website "eamcet.tsche.ac.in"

3) The Objection(s) submitted without proper justification will be summarily rejected.

