Telangana Common Entrance Tests Begin In May

TS EAMCET, TS LAWCET, TS ICET Dates Announced

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conduct the common entrance admission tests to higher education courses from May. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Mahatma Gandhi University, Kakatiya University and Osmania University will conduct admission tests-- for engineering, agriculture, education, physical education and law courses-- from May 3. Official notification of the exams can be expected in February. The registrations for the exam will be held at their respective official websites.

The engineering and agriculture entrance exam of the State, TS EAMCET, will be held on May 3, 4, 6, 8 and 9 in two shifts-forenoon session (10 am to 1 pm) and afternoon session (3 pm to 6 pm). The exam will be conducted by JNTUH.

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET, will be held on May 11. JNTUH will conduct the exam in two shifts.

Osmania University will conduct the law admission test, the PG law entrance test, the post graduate engineering common entrance test and the State education common entrance test from May 23 till May 31.

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) will be conducted by Kakatiya University on May 23 and 24.

Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) on May 20. There will be no computer based tests and candidates will be selected through physical efficiency & skill tests.

