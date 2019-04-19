TS EAMCET 2019 Hall Ticket Tomorrow; Exam In May

TS EAMCET hall tickets will be released tomorrow

TS EAMCET 2019 hall ticket is expected tomorrow. As per the official schedule released for the exam, the EAMCET hall tickets will be available for download from April 20, 2019 and will be available till May 1, 2019 on the official website. TS EAMCET 2019 exam is scheduled to start on May 3, 2019. TS EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. TS EAMCET is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2019-2020.

TS EAMCET for Engineering courses will be conducted on May 3, May 4, and May 6 and TS EAMCET for Agriculture and Medical courses will be conducted on May 8 and May 9, 2019.

TS EAMCET will be conducted in computer-based mode. The question paper will be bilingual, that is either in English and Telugu or English and Urdu.

The qualifying percentage of marks for the TS EAMCET 2019 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

Since TS EAMCET will be conducted in multiple sessions based on the same syllabus and same pattern, the marks obtained by the students would be normalized. The formula for normalization is given below:

TS EAMCET 2019 result will be declared in May itself. After result declaration, TSCHE will begin counselling process.

