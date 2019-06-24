TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling Begins; First List On July 6

TS EAMCET 2019 counselling begins online

TS EAMCET Counselling 2019: TS EAMCET 2019 counselling process begins today. Telangana State Council for Higher Education has begun the registration for counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses. Candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2019 exam are eligible for the counselling process. Apart from qualification in TS EAMCET, a student must also have secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in group subjects of intermediate or its equivalent examination to be eligible for the counselling.

TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling: Important Dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking to selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification: June 24 to July 1, 2019

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates: June 27 to July 3, 2019

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification: June 27 to July 4, 2019

Freezing of options: July 4, 2019

Provisional Allotment of seats: July 6, 2019

Payment of Tuition Fee and self-reporting through website: July 6 to July 12, 2019

TS EAMCET 2019 Counselling: Important Steps

Students eligible for TS EAMCET Counselling can register for the process on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

The essential steps for TS EAMCET counselling are:

Step one: Pay processing fee for TS EAMCET counselling online.

Step two: Complete slot booking process online.

Step three: Get your documents verified at appointed centres.

Step four: Register on the website after document verification.

Step five: Login to candidate profile and submit options.

Step six: Print list of saved options.

Click here for more Education News