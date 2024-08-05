Top Universities To Study Electrical Engineering In World

Electrical engineering is a branch of engineering focused on the study and design of systems, devices and equipment that use electricity. Students aspiring to study electrical engineering abroad can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. This ranking provides a comprehensive list of the best universities worldwide for higher education.

According to the ranking, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is in first place, with Stanford University ranked second.

Here is a list of universities to study electrical engineering in the world:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Founded in 1861, MIT is a private research university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Established to address the growing industrialization of the United States, MIT adopted a European polytechnic model, emphasizing laboratory-based instruction in applied science and engineering.

Stanford University

Stanford University is a private research university in Stanford, California, founded in 1885 by railroad magnate Leland Stanford. The university admitted its first students in 1891.

University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

UC Berkeley is a public research university located in Berkeley, California. Established in 1868, the university is named after the Anglo-Irish philosopher George Berkeley.

University of Cambridge

The university's engineering program spans four years and awards two degrees: a BA (with Honors) and an MEng. In the first two years of the program, all students follow a uniform curriculum that provides a comprehensive introduction to the field. The curriculum includes mechanical and structural engineering, materials science, electrical engineering, and information engineering.

Other prominent universities offering courses in electrical engineering include ETH Zurich, National University of Singapore (NUS), EPFL - Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Harvard University, University of Oxford, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), Imperial College London, Tsinghua University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Delft University of Technology, and California Institute of Technology (Caltech).