Air Force Civil Engineer Shot Dead At His Home In Prayagraj

An Indian Air Force civil engineer was shot dead Saturday morning at his official residence in the cantonment area here in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.

An unknown person shot at the engineer from the window while he was sleeping in his room in Engineers Colony inside the Air Force Station, Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh said.

Air Force civil engineer SN Mishra (51) received a bullet in his chest and he was rushed to the Army hospital. Mishra succumbed to his injuries at the the hospital, the SHO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhishek Bharti said police has inspected the spot and surveillance teams also went to collect information.

CCTV footage installed in the Air Force Station shows a person jumping over the boundary and coming inside, he said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

Mishra is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

A case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family and further legal action will be taken, police said.

