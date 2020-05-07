Top Scholarships For STEM Studies At Post Graduate Level

STEM studies open a plethora of diverse opportunities for students to advance their career.

The study of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Management) subjects plays a key role in bridging the ethnic and gender gaps found in the fields of science and math. It opens a plethora of diverse opportunities for students to advance their career. From ocean engineers to biochemists, applied mathematicians to meteorologists, educational institutions are encouraging and preparing the students to pursue a career in these streams. Furthermore, to attract more and more students towards STEM studies, both government and private institutions offer scholarships to fund their STEM education.

Whether you wish to pursue an undergraduate degree or postgraduate degree in STEM subjects, there are scholarships available for both. Given below is a list of top 6 scholarships for students to pursue postgraduate courses in STEM related subjects.

1. AICTE PG (GATE/GPAT) Scholarship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) offers this scholarship to students who have qualified the GATE/GPAT examination to ensure the development of technical education in India. The scholarship is meant for students who have taken admission in the first year of M.E./M.Tech./M.Pharma./M.Arch. courses at an AICTE recognized institution.

Eligibility: GATE/GPAT qualified students

Awards: Rs 12,400 per month

Application Timeline: July to September (tentative)

2. Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students

The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India is offering this scholarship to support the higher studies of students from financially weaker sections at undergraduate and postgraduate level. The students who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in Class 12 or equivalent board examination are eligible for this scholarship. They must be pursuing a regular degree course in the field of engineering or medicine at an AICTE/DCI/MCI recognized institution/college. The annual income of the family should be less than Rs 8 lakhs from all sources.

Eligibility: Class 12 passed students pursuing undergraduate/postgraduate/professional degree

Awards: Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per annum

Application Timeline: August to October (tentative)

3. S.N. Bose Scholars Program

This scholar program is jointly offered by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Government of India and the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF). Under this program, Indian students pursuing bachelor's or master's degree courses get an opportunity to experience world-class research facilities at top US institutions. The students from disciplines like Chemical Science, Atmospheric and Earth Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Physical Science and Mathematical and Computational Sciences can apply.

Eligibility: Bachelor's or master's degree students

Awards: Stipend, airfare and health insurance

Application Timeline: September to October (tentative)

4. Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses (Minorities)

This merit-cum-means scholarship is meant to support the technical and professional education of minority community students (Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis/Zoroastrians) at undergraduate and postgraduate level. The students who are pursuing studies at undergraduate or postgraduate level can apply for this scholarship provided they have secured at least 50% marks in the previous examination. Also, the annual income of the family should be less than RS 2.50 lakhs from all sources.

Eligibility: Minority community students pursuing professional or technical courses

Awards: Course fee of Rs 20,000 per annum or actual and maintenance allowance of up to Rs 1,000 per month for 10 months.

Application Timeline: August to November (tentative)

5. Khorana Program for Scholars

This scholarship program is a joint initiative of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF) and WINStep Forward for Indian students pursuing an undergraduate or postgraduate course in Biotechnology and allied areas. The students who are in the pre-final year of B.Tech., B.Sc., B.E., M.Tech., M.Sc., M.E., M.S., Integrated B.S-M.S., B.V.Sc., M.V.Sc., B.Pharm., M.Pharm., MBBS., and Master in Medical Science and Technology (MMST) courses can apply for this scholarship. They are required to complete their degree before the start of the scholarship program and obtain a CGPA of 8.0 or higher/80% and higher in their degree program.

Eligibility: Bachelor's or master's degree in Biotechnology and allied areas

Awards: Stipend, airfare and health insurance

Application Timeline: October to November (tentative)

6. Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF)

An initiative of MHRD, Government of India, this fellowship is announced twice in a year for students pursuing B.Tech./ M.Tech./ M.Sc. or integrated M.Sc./ M.Tech program. The key objective of this fellowship is to promote technical research studies at top institutions of India like IISc/IISERs/IITs and Central Universities. The students are required to have obtained a CGPA/CPI of at least 8.0 or equivalent on a 10-point scale.

Eligibility: B.Tech graduate, final year B.Tech, integrated M.Tech, integrated M.Sc students from IISc/ IITs/ NITs/ IISER/ IIITs

Awards: Stipend of up to Rs 80,000 per month and other benefits

Application Timeline: September to October (tentative)

Content courtesy : www.buddy4study.com