HRD Ministry To Set Up Dedicated Research And Innovation Division

In order to boost research in academic institutions across the country, the HRD Ministry is creating a dedicated 'Research and Innovation Division', Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday. The division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under the HRD Ministry.

"To boost research a dedicated Division is being created in the ministry with the name of 'Research and Innovation Division'.

This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD," the Union HRD minister said.

The announcement comes on a day when the ministry has decided to spread the ambit of PM's Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme by reducing the GATE score requirement and adding lateral entry option.

