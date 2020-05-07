MHRD Relaxes Eligibility Norms For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF)

HRD Ministry has relaxed the eligibility norms for Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF)

HRD Ministry has announced relaxations in the eligibility criteria for Prime Minister Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme to enable more students to take up research in the country.

Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', shared on twitter that the eligibility criteria for PMRF scheme was modified to allow more talented students to apply for the scheme.

Earlier the fellowship scheme was open only for students from Central Universities, IITs, and IISc. With the modifications in the eligibility criteria, students from any recognized university can apply for the fellowship. The requirement of GATE score has also been reduced from 750 to 600.

The Minister also announced that now there will be two channels of entry - direct entry and lateral entry.

In lateral entry, the students, who are pursuing PhD in PMRF granting institutions (completed 12 months or 24 months as per certain requirements), can also apply to become fellow under the scheme as per new guidelines.

In addition to the revised eligibility criteria, now NITS which appear in top 25 institutions in NIRF ranking can also become PMRF granting institution.

HRD Minister added that to boost research a dedicated Division is being created in the ministry with the name of "Research and Innovation Division". This division will be headed by a director who will be coordinating research work of various institutions coming under MHRD.

Candidates are selected for the fellowship through a rigorous selection process. For direct entry, applicants are judged on metrics including research exposure, publications, performance in international academic competitions, grades and recommendation letters. For lateral entry, the metrics are a strong research proposal, publications record and grades. Due weightage will also be given to publication in reputed journals/conferences.

