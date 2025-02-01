Budget 2025: 10,000 New Fellowships Under PMRF Scheme, Check Key Details

The Prime Minister's Research Fellowship (PMRF) scheme, aimed at supporting talented students pursuing doctoral research in India, has received a major boost in Budget 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that 10,000 new fellowships will be awarded over the next five years.

What Is PMRF Scheme?

Launched in Budget 2018-19, the PMRF scheme provides direct admission to PhD programmes in IITs, IISc, and IISERs, along with attractive financial support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while discussing the Genome India Project in January, highlighted that the scheme plays a crucial role in advancing research during PhD studies.

Fellowship Amount Under PMRF

Selected scholars receive a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000, along with a research grant of Rs 2 lakh per year (up to Rs 10 lakh for five years). The year-wise fellowship structure is as follows:

First Year - Rs 70,000 per month

Second Year - Rs 70,000 per month

Third Year - Rs 75,000 per month

Fourth Year - Rs 80,000 per month

Fifth Year - Rs 80,000 per month

Expanded Eligibility And Additional Benefits

Recently, the PMRF scheme was expanded to include eligible students from all recognised institutions and universities in India. Additionally, students pursuing MTech in AICTE-approved and centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs) receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400.