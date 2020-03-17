Top 5 Government Scholarships For School Students

The incidence of students dropping out of school education is still prominent in India.

The incidence of students dropping out of school education is still prominent in India. One of the major reasons for this drop-out is the lack of sufficient financial resources. To curb this problem, the Government of India runs several scholarship schemes that lend a great help to students in need. These school scholarships are implemented by different government departments such as Ministry of Human Resource Development, NCERT, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Minority Affairs, etc.

Given below is the list of top 5 government scholarships that are available for school students along with their detailed information -

1. Pre-Matric Scholarships Scheme for Minorities

This scholarship scheme is offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for minority community students of Class 1 to 10. The students belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi/Zoroastrian communities can apply for this scholarship. They are required to secure at least 50% marks in previous examination. Also, the annual family income should be less than INR 1 lakh per annum from all sources.

Award details: Admission fee, tuition fee, maintenance allowance

Application process: Apply online through National Scholarship Portal

Key documents required: Domicile certificate, self-certified community certificate, self-attested mark sheet of previous academic qualification, Aadhaar card, income certificate, and proof of bank account in the name of student or joint account with father/mother

Application timeline: Between August and November (Tentative)

2. National Means Cum Merit Scholarship

This merit-cum-means scholarship is run by Department of School Education and Literacy for students of Class 9 who have secured at least 55% marks or equivalent grade in Class 8 examination. The students will be selected on the basis of a selection test for which the students need to have obtained at least 55% marks or equivalent in Class 7 examination. Furthermore, the annual income of the family should be less than INR 1.50 lakhs from all sources.

Award details: INR 12,000 per annum

Application process: Apply online through National Scholarship Portal

Application timeline: Between August and November (Tentative)

3. Pre-matric Scholarship for Students with Disabilities

Run by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, this scholarship is meant to support the education of physically challenged students studying in Class 9 and 10. The students who have more than 40% disability are eligible for this scholarship provided their annual family income is less than INR 2.50 lakhs from all sources.

Award details: Maintenance allowance, book grant, and disability allowance

Application process: Apply online through National Scholarship Portal

Key documents required: Applicant's photograph, previous academic mark sheet, fee receipt of current year, certificate of age proof, income certificate of the family, disability certificate, and bank account details

Application timeline: Between August and November (Tentative)

4. CBSE Merit Scholarship for Single Girl Child

Applicable for single girl child of a family, this scholarship of Central Board of Secondary Education supports the study of girl students who have passed Class 10 examination. This is a merit-based scholarship that provides financial assistance for education in Class 11 and 12. The girl students who have passed Class 10 examination with 60% marks or more can apply for this scholarship. They must be pursuing further studies at a CBSE affiliated school whose tuition fee is not more than INR 1,500 per month.

Award details: INR 500 per month

Application process: Apply online through official website of CBSE.

Key documents required: Duly filled and attested affidavit (original) issued by First Class Judicial Magistrate/ SDM/ Executive Magistrate/ Notary and attested undertaking by the school principal where the student is studying.

Application timeline: Between September and October (Tentative)

5. National Talent Search Examination NTSE

Organized by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), NTSE is a nationally acclaimed examination that is conducted at two levels namely state and national. While the state-level NTSE exam is conducted by respective state government, the national level exam is conducted by the NCERT. The key objective behind this exam is to identify and nurture talented students by providing them financial support at various levels of education. Students studying in Class 10 at recognized schools can appear for this examination.

Award details: Up to INR 2,000 per month

Application process: Apply through respective state/UT liaison officer

Application timeline: Between August and September (Tentative)

