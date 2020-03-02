Top 5 Government Scholarships For College, University Students

These UG or PG scholarships can be classified into: merit-based, means-based or merit-cum-means based.

While financial challenges are one of the major reasons for students dropping out of higher education, the Government of India offers a number of scholarships to support different categories of students. These undergraduate or postgraduate scholarships can be classified into different categories - merit-based, means-based or merit-cum-means based. The scholarship amount at higher education generally varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, covering the course fee, maintenance allowance, and other related expenses.

Given below is the list of top 5 government scholarships that are available for college and university students along with their relevant information:

1. Merit Cum Means Scholarship for Professional and Technical Courses CS (Minorities)

This merit-cum-means based scholarship is offered by the Ministry of Minority Affairs for minority community students for pursing technical or professional course at undergraduate or postgraduate level. The students who have secured at least 50% marks or equivalent in the previous final examination and have an annual family income of not more than INR 2.50 Lakh can apply for this scholarship.

Award details: Course fee and maintenance allowance

Application process: Online through National Scholarship Portal

Key documents required: Photograph, domicile certificate, self-declaration of minority community certificate, self-attested copy of previous academic mark sheet, fee receipt of current course year, Aadhaar card, income certificate and proof of bank account

Application timeline: Between July and November (Tentative)

2. Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students

The Directorate of Higher Education under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) offers this scholarship to financially support class 12 passed meritorious students in pursuing college/university education. The students who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in relevant stream in class 12 can apply for this scholarship. They are required to pursue a regular medical and engineering course at a recognized institution. Also, their annual family income should not be more than INR 8 Lakh from all sources.

Award details: INR 10,000 to INR 20,000 per annum

Application process: Online through the National Scholarship Portal

Key documents required: Class 12 mark sheet, Aadhaar card, and income certificate

Application timeline: Between July and November (Tentative)

3. Graduate Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST

Run by the University Grants Commission (UGC), this scholarship scheme aims to encourage students belonging to SC/ST category to pursue professional courses at postgraduate level. The students in the first year of a professional course during the current academic year can apply for this scholarship. They must be studying at a recognized institution/college/university. Courses approved by the MCA, DCI, PCI, RCI, NCTIS, NCTE, Bar Council of India, AICTE, INC, ICAR and Forensic Regulatory & Development Authority are considered as professional courses.

Award details: Online through National Scholarship Portal

Application process: Up to 7,800 per month

Application timeline: Between December and January (Tentative)

4. Post Graduate Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders

To encourage the top performing students at university level, the UGC has introduced this scholarship for their postgraduate studies. It is meant for students below 30 years of age who acquire first and second rank in graduation (in disciplines like Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Social Sciences, Languages, or Commerce) at their Universities. They are required to score a minimum of 60% marks in graduation to avail benefits under this scholarship.

Award details: INR 3,100 per month for two years

Application process: Online through National Scholarship Portal

Key documents required: Attested copy of university's undergraduate degree, certificate of matriculation, verification certificate by the institute for PG admission, and Aadhaar card

Application timeline: Between December and January (Tentative)

5. Post-Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

Introduced to promote girl education, this UGC scheme supports the education of girl students below 30 years of age who are the only girl child in their family. The girl students are required to take admission in the first year of regular (full-time) master's degree program to be eligible for this scholarship.

Award details: INR 36,200 per annum for two years

Application process: Online through National Scholarship Portal

Key documents required: Student's photograph, Aadhaar card or enrollment, self-attested copy of previous academic mark sheet, fee receipt of current course year, and affidavit regarding single girl child status

Application timeline: Between December and January (Tentative)

