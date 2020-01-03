MHRD Invites Application For 2020 DUO-Belgium/Flanders Scholarship Programme

MHRD has announced application for 2020 DUO-Belgium/Flanders Scholarship Programme

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited applications from Indian students for the 2020 DUO-Belgium/Flanders Scholarship Programme. The scholarship will be provided for the academic session beginning in August 2020.

The DUO-Belgium/Flanders Scholarship Programme was established in 2011 with the aim of promoting exchange of students between Belgium/Flanders and 4 Asian countries (China, India, South Korea and Vietnam). In this respect, DUO Belgium/Flanders requires that two students will be exchanged in the framework of a cooperative project.

Due to the unique nature of the scholarship programme, the exchange project should fulfill the following criteria:

1) A higher education institution in Belgium/Flanders (home institution) and an educational institution in Asia (host institution) have established an academic cooperative agreement or have the intention to set up a new cooperation agreement.

2) The Flemish higher education institution, as well as the Asian partner cannot ask tuition fees to the students for the exchanges.

3) The Flemish home institution has selected a Flemish student enrolled at the home institution to send to the Asian host institution, and such selection has been accepted by the Asian host institution. A Flemish student is defined as a student from any nationality, subscribed in a Flemish Higher Education Institution.

4) The same Asian host institution has selected an Asian student enrolled at the host institution to send to the Flemish home institution, and such selection has been accepted by the same Flemish home institution.

5) If the Flemish student has already started the exchange or the Asian student has already stayed in Belgium/Flanders before the application period for DUO- Belgium/Flanders 2020, the application is not acceptable.

The higher education institution in Belgium/Flanders will apply on behalf of both institutions and persons who are to participate in the exchange. Individuals wishing to take part in the exchange program are advised to contact the relevant offices (e.g. International Relations Offices) of the higher education institution to file an application for this program. The last date to submit the application is April 1, 2020.

