90 Projects Approved For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship December 2019

MHRD has announce dthe final result for PMRF December 2019 scheme

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has released the final list of applicants selected for the Prime Minister's Research Fund (PMRF) for December 2019. The Ministry has selected total 90 projects across disciplines. PMRF scheme is open to applicants from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education & Research (IISERs), Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Central Universities which are in the top 100 of NIRF ranking.

Among the institutes, maximum number of projects approved under the scheme is from IIT Bombay. 25 projects from IIT Bombay will receive the PM Research Fund for December 2019 session.

The second place is jointly held by IIT Madras and IISc Bangalore with 14 approved projects from each.

9 projects from IIT Kanpur and IIT Delhi each, 7 from IIT Kharagpur, and 6 from IISER Pune have been approved.

IIT Hyderabad has 2 approved projects and one projects each from IISER Thiruvananthapuram, IISER Tirupati, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Bhubaneswar have been approved. '

Under the PMRF scheme for PMRF December 2019, applications were invited from students who have completed, or are pursuing, the final year of four year undergraduate or five year integrated M.Tech or five year integrated M.Sc. or five year undergraduate-postgraduate dual degree programmes or two year M.Sc. programmes in Science and Technology streams from IIEST/IISc/IITs/NITs/IISERs and centrally funded IIITs or any other Institute / University recognized in India.

The selected fellows will be offered admission to Ph.D. programme in one of IISc/IISERs/IITs and Central Universities. They will also receive a fellowship of Rs.70,000 per month for the first two years, Rs.75,000 per month for the 3rd year, and Rs.80,000 per month in the 4th and 5th year.

Apart from this, a research grant of Rs. 2 lakh per year will be provided to each of the Fellows for a period of 5 years to cover their academic contingency expenses and for foreign/national travel expenses.

