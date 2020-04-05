Study abroad dreams shattered or delayed due to COVID-19, students look for plan B

With an acceptance letter from Australia's Deakin University, 21-year-old Triptha Luthra was on cloud nine a month back but is now glued to TV following news updates from across the globe about the coronavirus pandemic as uncertainty surrounds her study abroad dream. For Anoushka Ray, who had plans to go to New York for the session beginning in September, the development is demotivating but not a factor to change her entire life plan. However, Tara Osan, who had acceptance letters from multiple colleges in Canada and Italy, believes it's time to look for a plan B and apply for colleges in India.
The three are among, several students whose study abroad plans have either been shattered or delayed due to lockdown restrictions imposed in various countries across the globe leading to suspension of classes and visa processes due to the COVID-19 situation.
"I had plans to study Masters in Architecture at Deakin University in Australia. I was supposed to go there soon and was waiting for my exams for undergraduate degree to be over. I wanted to go before classes begin to look for internships as well as get accustomed to the place and surroundings. But now it feels like time has frozen," she told PTI.
"I had not applied for further studies in any college in India and the option of taking up a job or internship also looks a distant dream here with the economic slowdown on the doorstep once the lockdown is lifted," she added.
Tara Osan, a Shri Ram School student, who wanted to study Advertising either in Italy or in Canada, believes that for students who opted for IB curriculum, studying abroad was a plan in mind since long.
"Two months back, I was elated to be counting the number of options I had but now it is a very demotivating phase. Our class 12 exams are also suspended and will be evaluated on basis of internal assessments. So it's a feeling that lot needs to be done to get future plans in order but everything is on hold.
"Studying abroad does not look like a possible thing this year so I will now look for a plan B and start applying for colleges here," she said.
However, for Anoushka Ray, who wanted to study Liberal Arts in New York, the plan is only deferred but not cancelled.
"Planning to study abroad is a long process, I have invested way too much both financially as well as mentally in the process so altering an entire life plan because of the situation at the moment, does not seem to be wise decision. I will go for next session but I will go. I am reaching out to my university in New York to see if my admission can be considered for next fall," she said.
According to Study Abroad counsellors, the situation looks grim and might affect long term plans for many.
"There are many students who have already got admission but are now reconsidering because the classes have moved online and there is no clarity by when situation will improve. So for students, who actually want to live abroad, paying hefty fees just to attended classes online does not seem to be a lucrative option," Anupam Singha, who runs a Study Abroad consultancy firm in Delhi, told PTI.
Interviews and announcements for several fellowship opportunities are also on hold in view of the uncertainty, putting plans on hold for many, who depend on funding help for studying abroad.
However, "Chevening" which is a prestigious international awards programme run by the UK government and has helped over 50,000 professionals to study in the country since 1983, is working to ensure plans are not affected.
"At this current time, we are liaising closely with local British embassies and High Commissions, the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and host institutions to make arrangements for Chevening Fellowships due to commence soon.
"For applications in process, we are aware that many countries are currently in various stages of lockdown or have in place other restrictions due to coronavirus. We are working to reduce disruption to interviews as much as possible. This may mean your interview will be conducted online or by telephone. We will make every effort to ensure your interview can still take place," the Chevening Secretriat said, in a message posted on its website.
More than 11 lakh cases of infection, including 60,457 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world since the virus first emerged in China in December, 2019.Italy has the highest official death toll with 14,681 fatalities. Spain follows with 11,744, the United States with 7,159, France with 6,507 and Britain with 4,313.
In India, the number of COVID-19 deaths inched towards 100 on Saturday and the count of confirmed infections rose by a new single-day record of over 600 to cross 3,600, but the government said there was no need to panic as the rate of spread was less than in many other countries and just "one place" accounted for 30 per cent of detected cases.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*134
490
472
42
24
DistrictCases
Chennai48
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli28
Erode25
Namakkal17
Dindigul13
Madurai11
Theni10
Karur9
Tiruppur8
Thiruvarur6
Kanniyakumari5
Salem5
Sivaganga5
Virudhunagar4
Thoothukudi4
Kanchipuram3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
The Nilgiris1
Ariyalur1
Tiruvannamalai1
Tiruchirappalli1
Details Awaited*243
485 74
482 75
6
3 1
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*294
445
436
15
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod54
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*159
306 11
259 3
49 8
2
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*154
269 110
244 79
32 31
7
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*151
227 53
210 53
19
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur35
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur14
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Bharatpur2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar1
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Pali1
Alwar1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*86
200
179
21
0
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*151
161
161
1
1
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*59
144 16
136 17
12
4 1
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*26
105
101
14
10
DistrictCases
Indore66
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*18
104
110
0
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*41
92 17
90 16
4 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*34
69
62
10 7
3
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*15
57
61
1
5
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*5
49
25
24
0
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*15
30
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*20
24
24
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*15
22 6
20 6
2
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*17
20 15
20 15
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10 7
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6
6
1
1
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*2
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0