TNTEU Results For B.Sc. B.Ed. Today. Direct Download Link Here

TNTEU results 2019 for B.Ed course are expected to be announced at tnteuresult.in.

TNTEU Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education, is expected to release the B.Ed results today. TNTEU results 2019 are expected to be announced on the official website of the education varsity, tnteu.ac.in and also on the result link tnteuresult.in. According to some reports, the results have been released, but, NDTV could not confirm the development as the websites are not responding.

TNTEU Results 2019: Direct links

Download your results from the following links:

TNTEU website

TNTEU result website

The Government of Tamil Nadu enacted Act No.(33) of 2008 to provide for the establishment and incorporation of Teachers Education University in the State of Tamil Nadu for promoting excellence in teachers education.

Read: Osmania University Revaluation Results For Degree Students Out. Check Here

Further the Act came into effect from July 1, 2008 by a Gazette Notification issued in G.O.M.S.256, Higher Education (K2) Department, dated June 25, 2008.

This University is unique in nature relatively to the other Universities since its assignment is to promote excellence in teacher education and produce dynamic and smart teachers for the benefit of the society and the nation at large.

Read: Rajasthan State Open School Releases Schedule for November Board Exam

TNTEU monitors 731 affiliated colleges of education including government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in whole of the Tamil Nadu State.

More results stories:

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Releases Junior Engineer Exam Result

Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Result Declared

Bankura University Result For UG Exams Released. Details Here

Click here for more Education News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.