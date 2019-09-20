Bankura University Result For UG Exams Released. Details Here

Bankura University result is available at bankurauniv.ac.in.

Controller of Examinations, Bankura University, has released the results for Undergraduate exams today. The varsity has released the provisional results of all UG courses (Honours and Programme) of semesters two and four for the examinations held for the session 2018-2019. The Bankura University result has been published on the University portal. The results are available at bankurauniv.ac.in.

"Students can access their Marksheets from their respective login IDs provided," said a statement from the varsity.

"Principals / TiCs / OiCs can access the results including Marksheets of students and Result Sheets from their respective login IDs provided. The same is also available in the College login IDs," it added.

Bankura University result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bankura University result, bankurauniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Enter your login IDs

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your Bankura University result from next page

