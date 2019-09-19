Punjab Board Announces 10th Supplementary, 12th Compartment Exam Result

Punjab Board has released 10th supplementary result and 12th compartment result

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the supplementary exam result for class 10 board students. The result is available on the board's partner result website. The board has also released the compartment exam result for class 12 board students. Students can check their result either by their roll numbers or by their name.

Punjab Board held the 10th and 12th board examinations in March this year.

In class 10 board exams held by Punjab Board this year, 85.56 per cent students were declared pass. For class 12, the pass percentage was 86.41 per cent which was an improvement from previous years.

In commerce stream, 90.37 per cent students, in Humanities 86.40 per cent students passed, in Science stream 83.44 per cent students passed, and in Vocational stream 89.28 per cent students passed.

The board conducted the Compartment exam for class 12 students in June whereas the supplementary exam for class 10 students was held in July. It is yet to announce board examination schedule for next year.

Punjab Board, in an attempt to improve the quality of education, has introduced continuous and comprehensive education (CCE) system for classes 5 and 8. The detailed syllabus and structure for CCE scheme is available on the board's official website.

The Board, this August, also launched a scheme for students who got reappear or compartment in their 10th or 12th board exams from March 2004 onwards. Such students could sit for board exams again after paying Rs. 15,000. The move was criticized by Punjab Democratic Teachers' Front (PDTF) which claimed that the board was cash-straped and was raising money from people to run its functions.

