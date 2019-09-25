TNTEU Result For B.Ed May, June Exams Out. Direct Download Link Here

TNTEU BEd results for May and June 2019 papers have been released at tnteuresult.in.

TNTEU result 2019: Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), has released the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) results on the official results portal. The TNTEU B.Ed results for May and June 2019 exams have been released at tnteuresult.in. The results for both B.Ed and B.Ed special papers can be accessed after entering the registration numbers of the candidates on the website mentioned above. TNTEU is an exclusive University for Teachers Education established by the Government of Tamil Nadu to promote excellence in Teacher Education.

TNTEU result 2019: Direct link

Download your TNTEU result from the following link:

TNTEU result for B.Ed May and June exams

TNTEU B.Ed results: How to check

The students who are searching for TNTEU B.Ed results may follow these steps to check the results:

Step 1 : Visit the official results website of TNTEU, tnteuresult.in

Step 2 : Enter your registration number

Step 3 : Click on "Show Result" and check your TNTEU result from next page

TNTEU monitors 731 affiliated colleges of education including government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in whole of the Tamil Nadu State.

The Government of Tamil Nadu enacted Act No.(33) of 2008 to provide for the establishment and incorporation of Teachers Education University in the State of Tamil Nadu for promoting excellence in teachers education.

Further the Act came into effect from July 1, 2008 by a Gazette Notification issued in G.O.M.S.256, Higher Education (K2) Department, dated June 25, 2008.

This University is unique in nature relatively to the other Universities since its assignment is to promote excellence in teacher education and produce dynamic and smart teachers for the benefit of the society and the nation at large.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.