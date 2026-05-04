Telangana ICET 2026 Hall Ticket OUT: Check Direct Link, Exam Schedule Here

TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket OUT: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Monday released the hall ticket for ICET 2026 exam on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now download their admit card using their registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number. The hall ticket is an essential document that must be carried to the examination centre. The TG ICET 2026 exam will be conducted on May 13 and May 14, 2026, in multiple sessions. Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the exam day guidelines as prescribed.

Direct Link: TS ICET 2026 Hall Ticket

Steps to Download TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket

Check the steps below to download the TG ICET 2026 hall ticket:

Go to the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in

Scroll down, and in the application section click on the "Download Hall Ticket" link

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and qualifying examination hall ticket number

Click on Download Hall Ticket link, and save it for the examination day

TG ICET 2026 Exam Schedule

TG ICET 2026 exam schedule is available below. Candidates should make sure that they bring admit card in the examination hall.

May 13, 2026 (Wednesday)

Session I: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Session II: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

May 14, 2026 (Thursday)

Session III: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Candidates must report to the exam centre as per the timing mentioned on their hall ticket