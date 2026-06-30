Advertisement

Telangana TET Answer Key, Response Sheet Out: Objection Window Open Till July 2

TG TET 2026 Answer Key: Based on the objections raised, the department will finalise and declare the TG TET final answer key.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Telangana TET Answer Key, Response Sheet Out: Objection Window Open Till July 2
The TG TET 2026 examinations were conducted from June 16 to 22 in two sessions.

TG TET 2026 Answer Key: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 answer key, along with response sheets, today. Applicants can download their response sheets and the TG TET initial answer key from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates must also note that the objection window is open from June 30 to July 2. 

The exam body conducted the TG TET 2026 examinations from June 16 to 22 in two sessions. As per official information, the Director of School Education and Chairperson of TG TET is the competent authority to publish the initial key of the question papers after the conduct of the Computer-Based Test (CBT), and inviting objections online. 

Details Needed To Raise Objection

Candidates must enter the following details in the candidate login window to challenge an answer key.

  • Hall ticket number
  • Journal number
  • Date of birth
  • Exam paper

The objections raised against the initial answer key will be reviewed by the expert committee constituted by the chairperson of TG TET. Candidates must follow the objection window deadline, as no challenge will be accepted thereafter. 

ALSO CHECK | Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: 4 Arrested For Allegedly Selling Question Papers For Rs 1.5 Crore

Based on the objections raised, the department will finalise and declare the TG TET final answer key. The final answer key will be used to determine the TG TET 2026 results. Meanwhile, candidates can use the preliminary answer key to calculate their probable scores in the TET examination. 

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Telangana TET 2026, TG TET 2026, TG TET Answer Key
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com