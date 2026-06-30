Telangana TET Answer Key, Response Sheet Out: Objection Window Open Till July 2

TG TET 2026 Answer Key: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 answer key, along with response sheets, today. Applicants can download their response sheets and the TG TET initial answer key from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. Candidates must also note that the objection window is open from June 30 to July 2.

The exam body conducted the TG TET 2026 examinations from June 16 to 22 in two sessions. As per official information, the Director of School Education and Chairperson of TG TET is the competent authority to publish the initial key of the question papers after the conduct of the Computer-Based Test (CBT), and inviting objections online.

Details Needed To Raise Objection

Candidates must enter the following details in the candidate login window to challenge an answer key.

Hall ticket number

Journal number

Date of birth

Exam paper

The objections raised against the initial answer key will be reviewed by the expert committee constituted by the chairperson of TG TET. Candidates must follow the objection window deadline, as no challenge will be accepted thereafter.

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Based on the objections raised, the department will finalise and declare the TG TET final answer key. The final answer key will be used to determine the TG TET 2026 results. Meanwhile, candidates can use the preliminary answer key to calculate their probable scores in the TET examination.