Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test June Schedule Released, Check Complete Timetable Here

TS TET 2026: The School Education Department has released the schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) June 2026. The examination will be conducted over five days, from June 16 to June 22, 2026, in two shifts - 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Paper 1 will be held on June 16 in both shifts, June 17 in the morning shift, and June 22 in the afternoon shift. The remaining six sessions will be allotted to Paper 2, covering Mathematics and Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics-Science & Social Studies subjects.

Passing Criteria

The examination will be held for a total of 150 marks and General category candidates must achieve more than 60 per cent marks to qualify, while Backward Classes (BC) and Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Differently abled need to score over 50 per cent and 40 per cent.

Candidates must note that the TET will be given 20 per cent weightage for final selection of teachers.