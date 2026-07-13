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TG TET June 2026 Results To Be Declared Today: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Telangana School Education Department will release TG TET June 2026 results today at 2 30 pm on the official website.

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TG TET June 2026 Results To Be Declared Today: Check Steps To Download Scorecard
The examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22 in multiple computer-based test session.
  • Telangana School Education Department will release TG TET June 2026 results today at 2:30 pm
  • Over 1.53 lakh candidates registered for TG TET, with 50,000 for Paper I and 1.03 lakh for Paper II
  • Exams were held from June 16 to June 22 in multiple computer-based sessions across Telangana
Where can I find the direct link to download my scorecard?

TG TET Result 2026: The Telangana School Education Department will declare the TG TET June 2026 results today at 2:30 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official website after the results are announced.

More than 1.53 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Among them, over 50,000 appeared for Paper I, while more than 1.03 lakh registered for Paper II. The examination was conducted from June 16 to June 22 in multiple computer-based test sessions across the state.

Once the result link is activated, candidates can log in to the official TG TET portal to view and download their scorecards. The scorecard will show the candidate's marks, pass/fail status, and other examination-related details.

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To download the TG TET June 2026 scorecard, follow these steps:

  • Visit the official TG TET website
  • Click on the 'TG TET June 2026 Result' link
  • Enter the required login details and submit the information
  • Download and save a copy of the scorecard
  • Take a printout and keep it safe for future recruitment purposes

The TG TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching posts in Telangana schools from Classes 1 to 8. Candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 are required to appear for Paper I, while those planning to teach Classes 6 to 8 must take Paper II. Candidates seeking eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 8 are required to qualify in both papers as per the recruitment requirements.

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