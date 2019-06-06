Tripura Board To Announce 12th Arts, Commerce Result Today

TBSE HS result for Arts, Commerce today at 9:45 am

TBSE 12th Result 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release Class 12 or Higher Secondary exam result for Arts and Commerce result today. The Tripura 12th Arts and Commerce results will be released at 9:45 AM today on the official website. The Board had announced the HS Science results on May 21. The class 12 results for Arts and Commerce streams will be released on the official websites of Tripura Board, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in

Apart from the official website, the Tripura 12th results will also be released on third party portals like examresults.net, indiaresults.com etc.

Other than the HS result, Tripura Board will also release Madrasa Fazil Result for 2019 exam today.

The board has made arrangements for students to check their result on multiple platforms. Students can check their result from the result websites as mentioned above and also get their result through SMS.

To get the Tripura HS result on SMS, students can send an SMS to 7738299899 from a BSNL connection in the following format:

TBSE12 Roll Number

A source close to the Board also told NDTV that the Tripura Class 10 result will be declared on June 8, 2019 after 9 AM.

The TBSE HS result for Science stream was released on May 21. In Science stream, 3358 students had registered and all students appeared. Total 2987 students passed with pass per cent being 88.95 per cent for regular students this year. Nilanjan Deb was the state topper in Science stream with 485 marks.

