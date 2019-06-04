TBSE Tripura 10th, 12th Results' Date Confirmed; Details Here

Tripura HS and Class 10 results will be released on tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE, will release Class 12 (or Higher Secondary or HS as it is known) Arts and Commerce result on June 6, according to a source close to the Board. The Tripura HS Arts and Commerce results will be released on Thursday after 9 AM. The source also told NDTV that the Tripura Class 10 result will be declared on June 8, 2019 after 9 AM. The Board had announced the HS Science results on May 21. The HS results and Class 10 results expected to be announced on the official websites of Tripura Board, tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in

Apart from the official website, the Tripura HS results and Tripura Class 10 results will be released on third party portals like examresults.net.

Tripura HS result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Tripura HS result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click On the Tripura 12th result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: On next page, check your Tripura 12th results

Tripura 10th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Tripura Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click On the Tripura Class 10 result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: On next page, check your Tripura Class 10 results

Tripura Board of Secondary Education was established in 1973 by an Act (Tripura Act. No.12 ) called Tripura Board of Secondary Education Act, 1973 as passed by Tripura Legislative Assembly. The Board started its functioning from the 1st January, 1976. Intervening period was spent in framing Rules and Regulations, Curricula and Syllabi, and such other guidelines which were being necessary for smooth and active conduct of the business of the Board.

