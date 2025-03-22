Tripura Class 12 Board Exam Concludes, Results Expected By This Date

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has concluded the Class 12 or Higher Secondary exams today, March 22, 2025. The exams were held from February 24 to March 22. As per the past trends, the expected date for the announcement of Higher Secondary or Class 12 exams is last week of May 2025.



The board will announce the class 12 results in online mode. Once released, students who appear for the annual exams will be able to check and download their scores by visiting the official websites.

The results will be hosted on the official websites-

tbresults.tripura.gov.in

tbse.tripura.gov.in

The timing of the Tripura Board Class 12 exams for all subjects except the vocational subject was 12 pm to 3:15 pm while that of few other subjects was 12 pm to 1:15 pm or 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

The number of students who registered for the Class 12 exams in 2024 are 27,627. The overall pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 12 exams in 2024 was 79.27 per cent. The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 10 in 2023 were 83.20, those who passed Class 12 in 2022 were 91.07 per cent.

How To Check Tripura Board Exam Results on NDTV's Results Page?

NDTV has launched a special page to assist all students who appeared for the state board exams this year.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the NDTV results page.

Select the tab specifying the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

Enter your roll number and other required details in the provided space.

Click "Submit" to view your Class 12 result on the screen.



