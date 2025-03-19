Tripura Class 10 Board Exam Concludes, When To Expect Results

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) concluded the Madhyamik or Class 10 exams on March 18, 2025. The exams started on February 25 in offline mode from 12 noon to 3:15 pm for some subjects and 12 noon to 1:15 pm for other subjects. As per the past trends, the results for the Madhyamik class is expected to be out by last week of May 2025. The board will announce the class 10 results in online mode. Once released candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites: tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in

Students who wish to improve their scores after the announcement of the results will have the option to appear for supplementary exam in the month of June 2025. The results for the supplementary exam will be announced in August 2025.

TBSE Class 10 board result 2025 will comprise of the following details: name of the student, registration number, exam roll number, marks obtained in each subject, and qualifying status. The original mark sheets and pass certificates can be obtained from the respective school after the result declaration.

Past year trends

In 2024, the number of students who registered for Tripura Class 10 board exams was 38,559. The overall pass percentage of students who qualified the Class 10 exam was 87.54 per cent. The pass percentage of students who qualified the exam in 2023 were 83.20, while those who passed Class 10 in 2022 was 91.07 per cent.



