Tripura 12th Science Result Soon; Details Here

Tripura 12th results for Science stream will be published on tripuraresults.nic.in.

Tripura HS results 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE will announced HS 12th results on May 21. According to an update published on the official websites, Tripura 12th results for Science stream students will be published by at 9.45 am on the websites, tripuraresults.nic.in. The Tripura HS Science results are also expected to be announced on the official website of Tripura Board, tbse.in. A source close to the Tripura Board also confirmed to NDTV that the Tripura class 12th science result will be declared on May 21, 2019 after 9 am.

Candidates would need their registration numbers to access the HS 12th results. Be ready with your registration numbers for check the results.

Tripura 12th Science result 2019: Ho to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Tripura 12th Science result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click On the Tripura 12th Science result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: On next page, check your Tripura 12th Science results

In a related development, Odisha, West Bengal and Gujarat education boards will release Class 10 results tomorrow.

Tripura results are also expected to be released on third party private websites like examresults.net.

