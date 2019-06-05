Tripura Class 12 Arts, Commerce Result Expected Tomorrow

TBSE HS Result Expected Tomorrow: Know How To Check

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will release the class 12 arts and commerce results tomorrow, said a source close to the Board. The result will be released tomorrow at 9 am on the official website of the Board. Students who took the exam this year, can check the result. The class 12 science result was released on May 21. Meanwhile, NEET results have been declared today and 1697 students in the state have been declared qualified for pursuing undergraduate medical and dental courses. A total of 4070 students had registered for the NEET and 368 of them did not appear for the exam. The pass percentage stands at 45.84%, less than last year's performance.

Overall 56.5% of the total students who took the NEET have qualified as per the data shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Nalin Khandelwal has topped the medical entrance exam.

Class 12 pass students are eligible to appear for NEET. Even those who are in the final year are also eligible to take the exam.

On other hand, the class 10 board results will be released on June 8.

Tripura Class 12 Result: Know How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click On the Tripura 12th result link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam registration details

Step 4: Submit the details

