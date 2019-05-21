Tripura HS Results For Science Stream Released, Check Now

Tripura HS Science results are announced on tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura HS results 2019: Tripura Board of Secondary Education or TBSE has announced HS 12th results. Tripura 12th results for Science stream students have been published on tripuraresults.nic.in. The Tripura HS Science results are also expected to be announced on the official website of Tripura Board, tbse.in. Candidates would need their registration numbers to access the HS 12th results. Be ready with your registration numbers for check the TBSE 12th Science results. TBSE had held the class 12 board examinations from March 1 to April 3 and approximately 27,000 students appeared in the board examinations this year.

The Board is yet to announce Madhyamik result dates. TBSE Madhyamik result is also expected shortly and any update will be shared on the board's official website.

Tripura 12th Science result 2019: Ho to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Tripura 12th Science result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official results' website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education, tripuraresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Click Here" given near to Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. +2 Stage), Science - Year 2019

Step 3: On next page, click on "Click Here for Result"

Step 4: Enter your exam registration details on next page

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: On next page, check your Tripura 12th Science results

Tripura results are also expected to be released on third party private websites like examresults.net.

Click here for more Education News



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.